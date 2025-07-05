Google-owned YouTube is going to change its monetisation rules under the YouTube Partner Program (YPP), with new guidelines coming into effect from July 15, 2025. The platform will now place more focus on identifying and limiting earnings from mass-produced or repeated content. As part of this update, YouTube wants to ensure that creators upload content that is “original” and “authentic.” The development might improve content quality and discourage repetitive uploads. The support page of Google noted, “In order to monetize as part of the YouTube Partner Program (YPP), YouTube has always required creators to upload “original” and "authentic" content. On July 15, 2025, YouTube is updating our guidelines to better identify mass-produced and repetitious content. This update better reflects what “inauthentic” content looks like today.” Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Likely To Be Unveiled on July 9, 2025; Check Details and Know What To Expect.

YouTube Policy Update

YouTube is cracking down on mass-produced AI content new rules hit July 15 Spotted this in the official policy update. Creators must upload content that is original & authentic. If you use AI scripts, auto shorts, cloned voices, AI avatars it will be flagged as inauthentic. pic.twitter.com/ykzpyJYvRQ — Niyati Thole (@NiyatiThole) July 4, 2025

