King Charles III expressed deep sympathy following the Air India flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12. The official Instagram account of the UK’s royal family shared his message, saying, “My wife and I have been desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning. Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations.” The London-bound Dreamliner flight, carrying 230 passengers, included 169 Indian nationals and 61 foreign nationals from countries including the UK, Canada, and Portugal. The aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff, hitting a doctors’ hostel in Meghaninagar, triggering a large-scale rescue operation. Air India Plane Crash Passenger List: Who Were Onboard London-Bound Flight AI171 That Crashed in Ahmedabad? Check Names of All Passengers and Crew.

King Charles Prays for Air India AI171 Crash Victims

