On Saturday, Alain Robert, who is dubbed as the French spiderman climbed the 48-storey Tour TotalEnergies building in Paris to celebrate his 60th birthday. "I want to send people the message that being 60 years old is nothing. You can still do sport, be active, do fabulous things," he said. As per a report in Reuters, Alain Robert who was dressed in red raised his arms aloft as he reached the top of the 187-metre (613-foot) Tour TotalEnergies building, which towers over the French capital's La Defense business district.

