In another incident involving Boeing planes, a Delta Air Lines flight DL446 was forced to make an emergency landing in Los Angeles after one of its engines caught fire mid-air on Friday, July 18. Several videos have surfaced on social media showing the left engine of Flight DL446, operated by a Boeing 767-400 (registration N836MH), burning in flames. The Delta Air Lines flight was bound for Atlanta. However, it had to return to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after an engine reportedly caught fire shortly after take-off on July 18. Delta Airlines Flight With Over 200 Passengers Evacuated at Atlanta Airport After Engine Fire, Videos Surface.

Delta Air Lines Flight DL446 Makes Emergency Landing in Los Angeles After Engine Fire

A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Atlanta made an emergency landing Friday at LAX after a reported engine fire, officials said. The Boeing 767 engine caught fire shortly after takeoff around 2 p.m. Video from the ground captured the flames coming out from one of the engines.… pic.twitter.com/fm8ilJtzrk — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)