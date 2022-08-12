In a shocking incident, author Salman Rushdie was attacked as he was about to give a lecture in western New York. A reporter of the Associated Press witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution. According to the reporter, the man began punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced.

Check tweet:

BREAKING: Author Salman Rushdie has been attacked as he was about to give a lecture in western New York. An @AP reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. https://t.co/bVTbfkLjyL — The Associated Press (@AP) August 12, 2022

