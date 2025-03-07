Bahia Blanca, Argentina, witnessed dramatic scenes as torrential rains triggered severe flooding, sweeping away multiple cars and submerging streets. The city recorded over 200 mm of rainfall, with authorities warning that more downpours are expected. Videos from the affected areas show powerful floodwaters carrying vehicles through the streets as residents scramble for safety. Emergency teams have been deployed to assist those stranded and assess the damage. Officials have urged people to remain indoors and avoid waterlogged areas. With heavy rainfall continuing, concerns over further disruptions and property damage remain high. Brazil Floods: 18 People Dead, Over 250 Injured Due to Heavy Flooding, Thousands Displaced in Bahia.

Torrential Rains Sweep Away Cars, Argentina Braces for More Downpours

