Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, was seen struggling with his umbrella during an event on Thursday. The UK Prime Minister was seated next to Prince Charles at the memorial recognising the sacrifice of police officers who have died on duty. As Johnson was seen chuckling, being troubled with his umbrella, Prince Charles and UK Home Secretary Priti Patel also shared a laugh. The event was held at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

Boris Johnson struggles with umbrella; Prince Charles & Priti Patel Couldn’t Stop Laughing (Watch Video)

....up, up and nearly away ☂️ PM Boris Johnson struggles with his umbrella whilst seated next to Prince Charles at a memorial recognising the sacrifice of police officers who have died on duty. Read more here: https://t.co/ia9HUvj5LD pic.twitter.com/dCcMiVcwyn — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 28, 2021

