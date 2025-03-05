South Carolina in the US is set to execute Brad Sigmon by firing squad on Friday, March 7, marking the state’s first such execution and the first in the US in 15 years. Photos released by the South Carolina Department of Corrections reveal that Sigmon will be strapped to a metal chair in the same small, indoor brick death chamber where over 40 other prisoners have been executed by electric chair and lethal injection since 1985. Lethal Injection, Electrocution, Death by Firing Squad: Murder Convict Freddie Eugene Owens Gets 3 Brutal Options To Choose From for His Execution in USA.

Brad Sigmon Execution

NEW: South Carolina man Brag Sigmon to be executed on Friday by firing squad. Sigmon will be strapped to a firing squad chair with a hood over his head and a target over his heart, according to the AP. The 67-year-old was convicted of double m*rder in 2001 where he k*lled his… pic.twitter.com/GNHnDn3jeE — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)