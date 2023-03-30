Two U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopters crashed on Wednesday (March 29) during a training session in Kentucky. The incident occurred at night, and a number of casualties are untraceable. The crew members are unreachable. Authorities do not know whether they have been saved or not. Search operations are underway. Further details are awaited. ALH Dhruv Helicopter Forced to Land in Kochi During Testing of The Chopper, Says Indian Coast Guard.

Two US Army Blackhawk Helicopter Crash

BREAKING: 2 U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopters crash in Kentucky, killing an unknown number of people — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 30, 2023

