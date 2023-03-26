An incident of forced landing of an ALH Dhruv Mark 3 helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard today took place in Kochi while the pilots of the force were testing the chopper. The chopper was at around 25 feet height when it had to make a forced landing. The ICG is working towards resuming the operations of the ALH Dhruv fleet, reported ANI citing ICG officials. Karnataka: Paragliders Crash After Engine Failure in Kodagu, Collide With Car After Landing On Road; CCTV Video Goes Viral.

ALH Dhruv Forced Landing

The fleet of ALH Dhruv choppers has been grounded since March 8 after a Navy chopper met with an accident off the coast of Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

