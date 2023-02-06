New Delhi, February 6 : Struggling with declining sales of PCs, Dell Technologies Inc. is reportedly sacking about 6,650 employees, joining the long list of tech companies laying off thousands of employees. Huge tech layoffs and economic slowdown continues this year. Layoffs Season 2023: Close to One Lakh Tech Employees Lost Jobs in January Alone Globally.

Dell To Layoff Over 6,000 Employees :

BREAKING: Dell set to cut over six thousand jobs — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)