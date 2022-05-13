The United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s leading airline, Emirates Airline, will soon embrace “bitcoin as a payment service,” the company’s chief operating officer (COO) Adel Ahmed Al-Redha has said. In addition, the airline will add non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles on its webpage.

Check Tweet:

