British Airways faced a significant IT outage on Monday, November 18, grounding flights and causing communication disruptions across Europe. The "technical issue," which impacted the airline’s flight operations globally, left passengers stranded at major airports, including London's Heathrow. A video shared on social media showed chaotic scenes of travellers waiting for updates. In response to inquiries, British Airways acknowledged the problem, stating that their teams worked swiftly to resolve the issue. The airline issued an apology for the delays and reassured passengers that efforts were made to get them to their destinations as planned. UK: Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787 Collides With British Airways Airbus on Ground at London's Heathrow Airport, Video Surfaces.

British Airways IT Outage Strands Passengers Worldwide

🚨#BREAKING: British Airways HIT with "major IT outage as flights grounded and plane communications lost over Europe." ⚠️ Would you feel safe flying right now? pic.twitter.com/DJVeLl4Rq1 — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) November 18, 2024

British Airways Outage Causes Chaos at Airports

JUST IN - British Airways has "major IT outage as flights grounded and plane communications lost over Europe." — Mirror — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 18, 2024

British Airways Apologizes for IT Outage Disrupting Flights

Our teams worked hard to resolve an issue we experienced for a short time earlier this evening. We’ve apologised to customers for delays to their flights and ensured they were able to reach their destinations as planned. Milika — British Airways (@British_Airways) November 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)