At least 13 people were injured after a school bus overturned on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey in the US on Monday night, March 11. One person is said to be in serious condition. A video has surfaced on social media showing the authorities on the site of the crash. The crash reportedly happened at around 7:30 p.m. on the northbound side of the parkway near Montvale. Nilam Shinde Accident News: Emergency US Visa Granted to Father of Indian Student Who Is in Coma After Being Hit by 4-Wheeler in California.

Bus Accident in New Jersey

🚨🇺🇸 SCHOOL BUS OVERTURNS ON GARDEN STATE PARKWAY—AT LEAST 13 INJURED A school bus carrying 31 passengers overturned on the Garden State Parkway in Montvale around 7:30 p.m. Monday, leaving at least 13 injured, including one critically injured child. The bus, traveling to New… pic.twitter.com/lmf1GMZwkC — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 11, 2025

