US President Donald Trump stirred controversy after posting an AI-generated image of himself in papal robes, just days after joking he’d “like to be Pope.” The image appeared on his Truth Social platform following the death of Pope Francis last month at age 88. While some found the post humorous, others called it distasteful, accusing Trump of mocking the late pontiff. In a recent interview, Trump said Cardinal Timothy Dolan would be a “very good” choice to lead the Catholic Church—though his offhand quip about becoming Pope himself quickly overshadowed his more serious remarks. ‘Rest in Peace Pope Francis’: US President Donald Trump Condoles Death of Late Pontiff, Says ‘May God Bless Him and All Who Loved Him’.

Donald Trump Is the New Pope?

JUST IN - Trump posts AI generated photo of himself as Pope. pic.twitter.com/byyyzTfJf8 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 3, 2025

