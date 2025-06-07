It seems the ongoing feud between billionaire Elon Musk and US President will continue as the latter, on Friday, June 6, said that he has no plans to speak with the Tesla CEO. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Donald Trump said he wasn’t "thinking about" Elon Musk. "I hope he does well with Tesla," Trump added. Responding to a question about him having any plans to speak with Elon Musk, the US President said, "I don't have any plans. Somebody made a mistake". ‘Man Who Has Lost His Mind’: Donald Trump Dismisses Interest in Engaging With Elon Musk, Says He’s Not Interested in Talking to Tesla CEO.

I Hope He Does Well With Tesla

