According to reports, early on Sunday morning, Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow, damaging structures in the Russian Capital, and leading to a halt on flights at Vnukovo airport. As per news agency TASS, two Ukrainian drones crashed in Moscow and one was shot down over the Odintsovo neighbourhood by the Russian Defence Ministry. One of the suspected Ukrainian drone hit IQ Building at Moscow City Skyscraper which houses seven Russian ministries. Moscow Drone Attack Videos: Suspected Ukrainian Drones Hit IQ-Quarter, Other Buildings in Russia's Capital, Airspace Shut.

Drone Attack in Moscow Videos

BREAKING: Flights halted at Moscow's Vnukovo airport amid drone attack in the city — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 1, 2023

The IQ building at the Moscow City skyscraper in Moscow after an alleged drone attack. 7 Russian Ministries are located in this building including the Ministry of Economy and Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media pic.twitter.com/SmjGwtfsM0 — Giorgi Revishvili (@revishvilig) August 1, 2023

First seconds right after an allged drone attack on the lQ building at the Moscow City skyscraper. 7 Russian Ministries are located in this building including the Ministry of Economy and Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media pic.twitter.com/QxVOFWHoao — Giorgi Revishvili (@revishvilig) August 1, 2023

