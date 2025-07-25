The long-running entertainment news show E! News will officially end its broadcast run this year, with its final taping scheduled for September 25, a source confirmed to NBC News. Originally launched in 1991, the show was halted in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic but revived in 2022. Employees were informed of the cancellation on Thursday morning. While the on-air broadcast will end, E! will continue to operate as a digital platform. Sister programs Access Hollywood and Access Daily will remain on air. E! is part of NBCUniversal, which is being restructured under Versant, a new Comcast spinoff that will also house MSNBC and CNBC. Albanian News Channel Female Anchors Go Braless for ‘Naked Truth’: Is It Real or AI-Generated? Know About Zjarr TV’s Controversial Low-Cut Blazer Strategy to Boost Viewership!

E! News Broadcast Show to End in September

‘E! News’ has been cancelled after over three decades on the air. pic.twitter.com/K1NHJeTJsS — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 24, 2025

