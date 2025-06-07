In a dramatic twist to his ongoing feud with US President Donald Trump, billionaire Elon Musk has deleted the bombshell claim that Trump’s name appeared in the sealed Jeffrey Epstein files. Musk alleged this was the real reason the files were never made public. “Time to drop the really big bomb… Donald Trump is in the Epstein files,” he wrote on X, before deleting the post along with a follow-up that read, “The truth will come out.” The Tesla CEO, who recently stepped down from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has been clashing with Trump over a controversial spending bill. Musk’s deleted remarks have reignited online speculation, fueling renewed scrutiny of the Epstein case and Trump’s alleged ties. ‘Man Who Has Lost His Mind’: Donald Trump Dismisses Interest in Engaging With Elon Musk, Says He’s Not Interested in Talking to Tesla CEO.

Musk Deletes Post Linking Trump to Epstein Files

BREAKING 🚨 Ice melting: Elon Musk deletes post alleging Trump’s name appears in the Epstein files — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 7, 2025

