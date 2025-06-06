Amid an ongoing feud with Donald Trump, Elon Musk has suggested forming a new political party aimed at representing the “80% in the middle” class. Posting a poll on X, Elon Musk asked followers, “Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?” offering a simple yes or no choice. The poll on X comes amid the tensions between Musk and Trump escalated following the latter’s criticism of Musk’s opposition to his tax and spending bill, dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill.” Musk responded by asserting that Trump would have lost the election without his support. Elon Musk Unleashes Another Attack on US President Donald Trump’s Tax-Cut Bill, Urges Americans to Lobby Congress to ‘KILL the BILL’.

Elon Musk Floating New Political Party in US?

Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

