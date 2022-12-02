⚡️ Explosion heard in Dnipro.



The sound of a loud explosion was heard in Dnipro on Dec. 2 afternoon, according to our journalist in the city.



The air raid alert went on after the explosion. Local Telegram channels shared photos of smoke rising in the city.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) December 2, 2022

