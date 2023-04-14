Florida floods have shocked the United States of America, so much so that a state of emergency has been declared. Amid the rainwater on roads, schools have been asked to remain shut; airports have been blocked. In short, life has come to a standstill. According to National Weather Service (NWS), 25 inches (64 cm) of rainwater has fallen in Fort Lauderdale. Such instances happen once every 1000 years. Mumbai Rains: Lightning and Thunderstorms in Some Parts of City, Mumbaikars Share Pics and Videos of Unseasonal Rainfall.

Florida Rains: Countless Cars Swamped in Two Feet of Rainwater

Just shot this drone video of downtown Fort Lauderdale still flooded right now with countless cars trapped in the high water. pic.twitter.com/ATzbIlDuSe — Florida Drone Cleaning LLC DOUGLAS THRON (@douglasthron777) April 13, 2023

