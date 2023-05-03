Brazilian Police raided former President Jair Bolsonaro's house early Wednesday in Brasilia. According to the local media, the search was carried out as a part of the probe into a group that has allegedly entered false COVID-19 vaccination data into the Brazilian Ministry of Health's system and used them to circumvent the current health restrictions imposed by the government. Brazil Political Turmoil: Supporters of Former President Jair Bolsonaro Break Into National Congress in Rio De Janeiro, Video Goes Viral.

Brazil Police Raid Jair Bolsonaro’s Home:

JUST IN - Brazilian police raid Bolsonaro's home over COVID certificate. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 3, 2023

