Zinedine Zidane, one of the biggest names in the world of football, was honoured with a new wax statue at the Musee Grevin in Paris on Monday, October 24. The French football great, who won the country their first-ever World Cup in the year 1998, was seen standing next to his statue at a ceremony.

Zinedine Zidane Honoured with New Wax Statue:

French soccer star Zinedine Zidane gets a new wax statue unveiled in his honor at the Grévin Museum https://t.co/fSsEnAquWz pic.twitter.com/Fb5DHHWMpB — Reuters (@Reuters) October 25, 2022

