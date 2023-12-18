In a shocking incident in the United States, a man reportedly sprayed a foul-smelling substance on two people in Washington DC. According to BNO News, the man, who has not been identified allegedly sprayed a foul-smelling substance on two people outside a synagogue in Washington DC. The accused also shouted "Gas the Jews," while spraying the foul-smelling substance outside the DC synagogue. After the incident came to light, the suspect was taken into custody. Car Crash in US: Vehicle Rams Into SUV of President Joe Biden’s Motorcade in Delaware (Watch Videos).

Man sprays foul-smelling substance on 2 people outside D.C. synagogue while shouting "Gas the Jews," suspect in custody — BNO News (@BNONews) December 18, 2023

