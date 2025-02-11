Google Maps has officially updated the name of the "Gulf of Mexico" to the "Gulf of America" after an executive order signed by former U.S. President Donald Trump. The change, which appeared across Google’s platforms, aligns with Trump’s long-standing push to reinforce American identity. The update follows Trump's proclamation on February 9, declaring it "Gulf of America Day" while flying to the Super Bowl. "As my Administration restores American pride in the history of American greatness, it is fitting and appropriate for our great Nation to come together and commemorate this momentous occasion," he stated. Gulf of America Day Announcement: US President Donald Trump Declares February 9 As First-Ever 'Gulf of America Day' While Flying Over Former 'Gulf of Mexico' During Flight to Super Bowl (Watch Video).

Google Maps Update ‘Gulf of Mexico’ to ‘Gulf of America’

JUST IN: Google has officially changed the 'Gulf of Mexico' on Google Maps to the 'Gulf of America' following Trump's order. While flying to the Super Bowl yesterday, Trump signed a proclamation declaring February 9th as "Gulf of America Day." "As my Administration restores… pic.twitter.com/KKWuKuLliY — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 10, 2025

