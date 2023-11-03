Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Chile's president, Gabriel Boric, had a word with US President Biden. During their conversation, Chile's president, Gabriel Boric, told US President Joe Biden that the Hamas attacks "deserve global condemnation". However, Boric also told Joe Biden that the response by Benjamin Netanyahu's government also deserves their "clearest condemnation". Israel-Hamas Conflict: US Military Flying Surveillance Drones Over Gaza Strip To Help in Hostage Rescue Efforts.

Hamas Attacks 'Deserve Global Condemnation'

