The Health Ministry of Ukraine citing a report by the World Bank on Saturday said that Russia's war destroyed or damaged $2.5 billion worth of medical facilities in Ukraine. "Russian attacks destroyed or damaged at least 978 medical facilities in Ukraine," the Ukrainian Health Ministry said. Russia-Ukraine Conflict: PM Narendra Modi Conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin That Today’s Era Is Not of War, Says Japanese PM Fumio Kishida.

⚡️Health Ministry: Russia's war destroyed or damaged $2.5 billion worth of medical facilities in Ukraine. Russian attacks destroyed or damaged at least 978 medical facilities in Ukraine, Health Ministry said on March 25, citing a report by the World Bank. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 25, 2023

