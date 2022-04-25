Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday backed free speech. Elon Musk, in a tweet shared on social media, said that 'I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means'. Elon Musk shared the tweet amid speculations of him buying twitter. Twitter's board has actually considered Tesla CEO Elon Musk's funded offer of USD 46.5 billion to buy the company, a report said.

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

