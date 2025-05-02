A controversial social media post by Maj Gen (retired) ALM Fazlur Rahman, former chief of Bangladesh Rifles, has triggered diplomatic concern after he suggested Bangladesh should occupy India’s northeastern states if India attacks Pakistan over the Pahalgam massacre. Rahman, linked to the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, also called for a joint military system with China, drawing attention to the region’s landlocked status and China’s growing influence near India’s borders. Indian analysts view the remark as provocative amid rising India-Pakistan tensions following the April 22 terror attack in Kashmir. Bangladesh swiftly distanced itself, with top officials asserting Rahman’s views are personal and do not reflect government policy. The episode underscores shifting regional dynamics following Sheikh Hasina’s ouster and growing geopolitical friction in South Asia. US Tariffs: Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus Writes to Donald Trump, Requests 3-Month Suspension of Counter-Tariffs.

Retired Bangladeshi General Sparks Outrage With Remarks on India’s Northeast

