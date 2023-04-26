The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday issued a medical product alert over contaminated syrup by an Indian manufacturer. The alert was raised after substandard Guaifenesin Syrup, TG Syrup was found in the Marshall Islands and Micronesia. "The manufacturer of the affected product is QP Pharma Chem Limited in Punjab, India. The marketer of the product is Trillium Pharma in Haryana," WHO said. Cough Syrup-Linked Children Deaths: WHO Asks Countries to Crack Down on Substandard Medical Products After Over 300 Casualties.

WHO Issues ‘Medical Product Alert’ Over Contaminated Syrup:

