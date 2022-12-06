Indonesia's parliament has approved new criminal codes in the country here. The new set of rules refuses to permit sex outside marriage prohibiting unmarried couples from living together. Further, insulting the country's president has become a criminal offense and expressing views counter to a national ideology will not be entertained. Same-Sex Marriage Bill: 'Will Proudly Sign It Into Law', Says US President Joe Biden As Senate Clears Respect for Marriage Act.

