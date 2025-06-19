A ballistic missile launched from Iran struck Soroka Medical Centre in Beersheba, Israel’s largest hospital in the south, causing a massive explosion and widespread panic. Videos show patients and medical staff fleeing as sirens wailed. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Magen David Adom (MDA) confirmed four missile impacts—two in Beersheba, including the hospital, and two in Tel Aviv. Emergency protocols have been activated. Iran-Israel Conflict: IDF Says Israeli Air Force Launched Fresh Airstrikes on Missile Production Sites in Tehran.

Iranian Missile Strikes Soroka Hospital

🚨 🚨 🚨 SOROKA HOSPITAL IN ISRAEL HIT BY IRANIAN BALLISTIC MISSILE pic.twitter.com/xK2HBPSeeV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 19, 2025

Unbelievable—a photo of Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, southern Israel, after a direct hit by Iranian missiles. pic.twitter.com/hdIPv8fJhJ — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) June 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)