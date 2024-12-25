An Israeli national was injured in a suspected car-ramming attack at the Gush Etzion Junction on Wednesday, December 25. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed in a statement that it “received a report of a car-ramming attack at the Gush Etzion Junction in the Etzion Brigade. More details to follow.” As per the reports, the suspect behind the Israel car-ramming attack was apprehended. The injured person was rushed to the hospital. More details are awaited. Ismail Haniyeh Dead: For First Time, Israel Claims Responsibility for Killing of Hamas Leader in Tehran.

Israel Car Ramming Attack:

JUST IN🚨 Rescue Judea and Samaria: A ramming attack occurred at the Gush Etzion intersection, leaving one person lightly injured. The terrorist has been apprehended. pic.twitter.com/abTh677R5N — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 25, 2024

