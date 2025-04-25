In a dramatic development, the FBI has arrested Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan on charges of obstruction. According to FBI Director Kash Patel, Judge Dugan allegedly interfered with an immigration enforcement operation last week by misdirecting agents attempting to arrest Eduardo Flores Ruiz, an undocumented immigrant, inside her courtroom. Ruiz initially evaded arrest but was later apprehended after a foot chase. The FBI claims the judge’s actions endangered public safety. Dugan is now in federal custody, and further details are expected as the investigation unfolds. Badar Khan Suri Arrested in US: Indian Student at Georgetown University Faces Deportation After ICE Detains Him Over Alleged Hamas Ties.

Judge Arrested in US

BREAKING: Wisconsin judge Hannah Dugan arrested by the FBI for obstructing ICE arrest pic.twitter.com/TmRk78NEOs — BNO News (@BNONews) April 25, 2025

