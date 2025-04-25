Samsung is reportedly preparing to unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge during its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is tipped to take place on May 13. The tech giant is expected to share details about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge at the event. As per a report of FNNews, the Galaxy S25 Edge will first be launched in South Korea and China on May 23. The report also suggests that the device will be available for sale in the United States and other global markets starting from May 30. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Launch Date in India Confirmed; Check Release Date, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date

Korean media reports that Samsung will hold a Galaxy Unpacked event on May 13 and unveil information about the Galaxy S25 Edge. The Galaxy Edge is scheduled to launch first in South Korea and China on May 23, with sales in the U.S. and global markets beginning on May 30.… — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) April 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)