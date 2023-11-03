Israel's military on Friday, November 3, said that they have successfully "uncovered and neutralised" part of the "combat tunnels used by Hamas". Meanwhile, the Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry said that 1,200 children are reportedly buried under the rubble in Gaza. Amid all of this, Israel President Isaac Herzog met ambassadors of Thailand, the Philippines, Tanzania, and Nepal, whose citizens were killed and taken hostage by Hamas. ‘Small in Area But Mighty in Determination’: Israel’s Official Arabic Language Account Shows All of Palestinian Territories as its Own.

Combat Tunnels Used by Hamas Neutralised

BREAKING: Israel's military says it has successfully 'uncovered and neutralized' part of the 'combat tunnels used by Hamas' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)