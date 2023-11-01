Hamas Official Ghazi Hamad asserted in an interview that the group will continue launching attacks akin to October 7, stating, "We will repeat the October 7-like attack time and again until Israel is annihilated." Hamad emphasised that their actions are justified, citing their victimisation as a key justification. The remarks by the Hamas official underscore the ongoing volatile situation in the region, sparking concerns about the potential escalation of violence. Israel-Hamas War: Hamas Base in Gaza Captured, 50 Killed As a Part of Expanded Ground Offensive.

Hamas Official Vows Continued Attacks Until Israel's Annihilation

NEW - Hamas official Ghazi Hamad says they will repeat October 7-like attacks until Israel is annihilated.pic.twitter.com/dM4lziXxjz — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 1, 2023

Hamas Official Ghazi Hamad: We Will Repeat the October 7 Attack Time and Again Until Israel Is Annihilated; We Are Victims - Everything We Do Is Justified #Hamas #Gaza #Palestinians pic.twitter.com/kXu3U0BtAP — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 1, 2023

Hamas's Ghazi Hamad Justifies Attacks

