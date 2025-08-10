A video going viral on social media shows the Sea of Galilee in Israel turning blood red amid an algae bloom. However, officials said that it is safe. Multiple videos and photos surfaced online showing that the water in the Sea of Galilee, also called Kinneret, was turning red. Water Authority experts confirmed the phenomenon was caused by the green microalga Botryococcus braunii, which secretes a harmless red pigment under intense sunlight. They also said that laboratory testing of the water found no health risks, with the water declared safe for swimming. While many drew the Sea of Galilee turning red to biblical plagues, officials confirmed that the effect was purely natural and benign. Suleiman Al-Obeid Dies: ‘Palestinian Pele’ Killed at 41 Years of Age During Israel’s Attack on Gaza, Mohamed Salah Reacts to Tragic News.

Sea of Galilee Turns Red

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jewish Breaking News (@jewishbreakingnews)

Water Remains Safe for Swimming

The Sea of Galilee turned red: A natural phenomenon caused the formation of spots in the waters of the Sea of Galilee, with no danger to swimmers. The red color results from the accumulation of a natural pigment produced by a certain type of algae, in response to strong sun… pic.twitter.com/NI4nXdmPhZ — Adi 🎗 (@Adi13) August 4, 2025

Why Did the Sea of Galilee Turn Red?

Photo of Sea of Galilee Turning Red Surfaces

🚨NEW: The Sea of Galilee turned red this month due to algae, sparking apocalyptic fears God's plagues have returned pic.twitter.com/BAdIY8uJgw — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)