Amdi the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Israeli UN delegation on Monday, October 30, wore Nazi-era "Yellow Stars" at the UN Security Council meeting. Addressing the UN Security Council meeting on the Israel-Hamas war, Israel's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan called Hamas "modern-day Nazis". "When Jewish babies were burned in Auschwitz the world was silent, today Jewish babies were burned in Bari and the southern settlements by the Nazi Hamas, and the world is silent again. I will make you remember the shame of your silence every time you look at me," Gilad Erdan said. He also said that Hamas are modern-day Nazis and that they are not seeking a solution to the conflict. Israel Female Soldier Rescued From Hamas Captivity During Gaza Ground Offensive.

Israeli UN Delegation Wears Nazi-Era 'Yellow Stars' at UNSC

JUST IN - Israeli UN delegation wears Nazi-era "Yellow Stars" at UNSC. pic.twitter.com/4AWjF8lFWp — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 30, 2023

Hamas Are Modern-Day Nazis

BREAKING: Israel's ambassador to the UN wears Nazi-era yellow star while addressing the UN Security Council, says that 'when Jewish babies were burned in Auschwitz the world was silent, today Jewish babies were burned in Bari and the southern settlements by the Nazi Hamas and the… — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 30, 2023

