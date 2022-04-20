Global streaming giant Netflix on Tuesday reported losing subscribers for the first time in more than a decade. Following this, the company's stock plunged 23% in after-market trading. Netflix reportedly lost 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter of 2022.

Check Tweet:

JUST IN - Netflix shares plunge over 23% in after-hours trading, projecting to lose 2 million subscribers in the current quarter. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)