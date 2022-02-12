After the United States, New Zealand also called on its nationals to leave Ukraine amid fears of Russian invasion. Notably, the US will also evacuate its diplomats from embassy in Kiev as tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalated. Meanwhile, Russia is holding massive war games in neighboring Belarus and insisting that the highly strained relations is not its fault. Russia says it has no plans to invade but wants the West to keep Ukraine and other former Soviet countries out of NATO.

Here Is The Tweet:

JUST IN: New Zealand calls on its nationals to leave Ukraine — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)