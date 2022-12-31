We will rise to a new day of a new year in a matter of few hours. The Sun has set for the last day of 2022 and now everyone looks forward to the new rise of 2023. And how can we not capture the memories of it, so people are sharing pictures of the last sunset of 2022 on Twitter and along with it making hopeful wishes for a Happy New Year 2023. New Year 2023 Fireworks in Australia: 9 PM Lightshow on Sydney Harbour Begins on New Year’s Eve, See Amazing Pics and Videos

Check Tweets:

last sunset of 2022 :-) pic.twitter.com/NmGTFF8xeU — 小 (@lostyouinmay) December 31, 2022

Last sunset of 2022. What are you most thankful for? pic.twitter.com/xcN5Wavcvq — Dr Eric Levi (@DrEricLevi) December 31, 2022

Last sunset of 2022 :) May my comrades heal from the things they never talked about, 2023 will be the better year for us ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CPjbhvOZkv — floof is finally here! 🇩🇪 (@Adolzzzz) December 31, 2022

Last Sunset view of 2022 From My village☀️#lastdayof2022 pic.twitter.com/9Z3B04MZq8 — Alina Javaid (@AlinaJavaid26) December 31, 2022

