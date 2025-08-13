A statue of the Lord Ganesh placed inside the washroom of CDLC Barcelona, a popular beach club in Spain, has sparked outrage on social media. Many users called the placement of the Hindu deity “deeply disrespectful” and accused the establishment of cultural insensitivity. X users are demanding statue be removed immediately. “Using a Hindu god as bathroom décor isn’t exotic, it’s offensive,” one user wrote. "Disgusting, a lot of westerners have no idea that Ganesha is revered as God in India. It’s poor taste to be kicking him off the table in #Friends to placing him in the bathrooms (sic)," said another. Spain Yacht Fire: Crew Escapes Unharmed As Luxury Superyacht ‘Da Vinci’ Catches Blaze and Sinks off Formentera Coast in Ibiza, Dramatic Video Surfaces.

Lord Ganesh Statue Inside CDLC Barcelona Washroom Sparks Outrage

‘Disrespectful’

‘Religious Symbols Are Not Décor’

‘It’s Poor Taste’

X User Slams Developer

