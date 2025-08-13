A statue of the Lord Ganesh placed inside the washroom of CDLC Barcelona, a popular beach club in Spain, has sparked outrage on social media. Many users called the placement of the Hindu deity “deeply disrespectful” and accused the establishment of cultural insensitivity. X users are demanding statue be removed immediately. “Using a Hindu god as bathroom décor isn’t exotic, it’s offensive,” one user wrote. "Disgusting, a lot of westerners have no idea that Ganesha is revered as God in India. It’s poor taste to be kicking him off the table in #Friends to placing him in the bathrooms (sic)," said another. Spain Yacht Fire: Crew Escapes Unharmed As Luxury Superyacht ‘Da Vinci’ Catches Blaze and Sinks off Formentera Coast in Ibiza, Dramatic Video Surfaces.

Lord Ganesh Statue Inside CDLC Barcelona Washroom Sparks Outrage

why the fuck is there a Ganesh ji murti inside the washroom at the club CDLC Barcelona (Carpe Diem), put your Jesus, fucking idiots pic.twitter.com/fKEwfWsCcQ — Mish🇮🇹 (@mishmanaged_) August 13, 2025

‘Disrespectful’

Using a Hindu deity as bathroom décor isn’t ‘exotic’, it’s disrespectful. @cdlcbarcelona please relocate the idol from washroom areas. Basic cultural sensitivity ≠ optional. Would you shove a crucifix there and call it chic? — ThrustVectorNeo (@MayyankK3246) August 13, 2025

‘Religious Symbols Are Not Décor’

Dear @CDLCBarcelona, Placing a Ganesh ji murti inside a washroom is deeply disrespectful to Hindu culture and millions who revere him worldwide. Religious symbols are not décor, they carry profound spiritual meaning. This lack of cultural sensitivity is unacceptable. Please… — Viraj Mahajan (@iwriteforliving) August 13, 2025

‘It’s Poor Taste’

Disgusting, a lot of westerners have no idea that Ganesha is revered as God in India. It’s poor taste to be kicking him off the table in #Friends to placing him in the bathrooms. Time they did some research before using artifacts of other cultures. Any comments @CDLCBarcelona ? — Manas Ram Vasudev (@reachmanasram) August 13, 2025

X User Slams Developer

Hey @IndiainSpain @SpainMFA @SpainInIndia not sure why such disrespect!! and developer was absent minded putting Hindu deity Ganesha ji engraved wooden sculpture inside public toilet!! Should others follow same!!? — Arjun (@lososcuros_) August 13, 2025

