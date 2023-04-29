A meteor was seen across the sky over Texas and northern Mexico on Friday night. Officials however reported no impact due to the meteor. The streak of light was visible for several seconds. The videos the meteor over northern mexico have surfaced on social media. Meteor Safely Strikes Earth's Atmosphere Over France, Lights Up Sky of Paris (Watch Videos).

Meteor Lights Up Sky

WATCH: Meteor lights up the sky over northern Mexico pic.twitter.com/wm4xnYOYMd — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 29, 2023

JUST IN ☄️ Possible meteor spotted in the sky above Nuevo Leon in Mexico pic.twitter.com/qFTrGPzoAm — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 29, 2023

