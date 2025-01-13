A fire has erupted on the top floor of a military hospital in Tula, Russia with evacuations currently underway as authorities respond to the blaze. While pro-Kremlin media have referred to the burning building as a clinic, local sources report that the hospital is affiliated with the 39th Separate Medical Detachment of the Russian Airborne Forces. Firefighters have been working tirelessly to contain the flames, though the extent of the damage and any potential casualties remains unclear at this time. Evacuations of both personnel and patients are taking place to ensure their safety. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, but no official statements have been released yet regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident. Drone Attack in Russia: Massive Fire Erupts As Drone Flies Into Building in Kazan, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Blaze Engulfs Top Floor of Hospital in Tula

Fire engulfs the top floor of a military hospital in Russia's Tula city. Evacuations are underway. Info and videos @nexta_tv#Russia pic.twitter.com/5brd6fd6F3 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) January 13, 2025

Tula, russia, military hospital is burning Pro-Kremlin media are calling the burning building a clinic, but local media claim the hospital belongs to the 39th Separate Medical Detachment of the Airborne Forces. Liars pic.twitter.com/AJd4LM5CA5 — 🇺🇦 paolo rel (@paolobucci18) January 13, 2025

