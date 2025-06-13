Amid the ongoing Israeli-Iran conflict, Iran's Atomic Energy Chief Mohammad Eslami confirmed that Israeli airstrikes have severely damaged the Natanz underground nuclear facility. Multiple videos from the area near the Natanz Nuclear Facility in Isfahan, which was reportedly hit in the second wave, showed the facility's main power transformer appearing to have been struck during Israel's attack on Iran. The videos also showed fire and smoke at the key Uranium enrichment site in Iran. The development comes after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel launched "Operation Rising Lion" against Iran. In a video statement, Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israeli forces targeted Iran's "leading nuclear scientists" and nuclear sites under "Operation Rising Lion". Israel-Iran War: Israel Will Face ‘Severe Punishment’, Says Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Watch Video).

Natanz Underground Nuclear Facility Severely Damaged in Israeli Airstrikes

BREAKING: Iran’s Atomic Energy Chief confirms that the Natanz underground nuclear facility has been severely damaged by Israeli airstrikes pic.twitter.com/mLbPwP2KKD — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 13, 2025

Video Shows Natanz Nuclear Facility's Main Power Transformer Being Struck

According to footage from the area near the Natanz Nuclear Facility in Isfahan, which was hit in the second wave, the facility’s main power transformer appears to have been struck. #Israeli attacks on #Iran are going on. pic.twitter.com/wU1YYBWnFS — Burak Uzun (@buraktalhauzun) June 13, 2025

Visuals from Natanz Nuclear Enrichment Site

