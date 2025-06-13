Amid the ongoing Israeli-Iran conflict, Iran's Atomic Energy Chief Mohammad Eslami confirmed that Israeli airstrikes have severely damaged the Natanz underground nuclear facility. Multiple videos from the area near the Natanz Nuclear Facility in Isfahan, which was reportedly hit in the second wave, showed the facility's main power transformer appearing to have been struck during Israel's attack on Iran. The videos also showed fire and smoke at the key Uranium enrichment site in Iran. The development comes after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel launched "Operation Rising Lion" against Iran. In a video statement, Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israeli forces targeted Iran's "leading nuclear scientists" and nuclear sites under "Operation Rising Lion". Israel-Iran War: Israel Will Face ‘Severe Punishment’, Says Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Watch Video).

Natanz Underground Nuclear Facility Severely Damaged in Israeli Airstrikes

Video Shows Natanz Nuclear Facility's Main Power Transformer Being Struck

Visuals from Natanz Nuclear Enrichment Site

