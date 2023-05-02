A search and rescue operation is underway for the people who are suspected to be buried in an avalanche in the Darchula district of far-west Nepal. Nepal police said that five people are confirmed to be missing. "The missing includes 4 females and a male. 2 have been rescued from the site. The weather condition is also not good," Deputy Chief District Officer Pradipsingh Dhami said. Nepal: 3 Sherpas Fall into Crevasse After Being Struck by Avalanche, Dead.

The Missing Includes 4 Females and a Male

#UPDATE | Search and rescue operation underway for the people suspected to be buried in an avalanche in Darchula district of far-west Nepal. Five people are confirmed to be missing. "The missing includes 4 females and a male. 2 have been rescued from the site. The weather… pic.twitter.com/XBVrxFg3C3 — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)