In a dramatic turn of events, a plane carrying two individuals crashed into a bustling thoroughfare in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, erupting into flames upon impact. Authorities reported no fatalities resulting from the incident, attributing the limited damage to the downpour of heavy rainfall, which likely helped quell the flames. The shocking episode, captured in real-time by CCTV footage, underscores the potentially catastrophic consequences averted by both the weather conditions and prompt response. Italy Plane Crash: Pilots Die After Two Italian Air Force Planes Collide Mid-Air Near Guidonia Military Airport During Exercise (Watch Video).

Plane Crashes and Bursts into Flames

