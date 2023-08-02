In a dramatic turn of events, a plane carrying two individuals crashed into a bustling thoroughfare in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, erupting into flames upon impact. Authorities reported no fatalities resulting from the incident, attributing the limited damage to the downpour of heavy rainfall, which likely helped quell the flames. The shocking episode, captured in real-time by CCTV footage, underscores the potentially catastrophic consequences averted by both the weather conditions and prompt response. Italy Plane Crash: Pilots Die After Two Italian Air Force Planes Collide Mid-Air Near Guidonia Military Airport During Exercise (Watch Video).

Plane Crashes and Bursts into Flames

A plane with two people on board has smashed into a busy road in Nigeria's largest city, Lagos, and burst into flames. Authorities say no fatalities were recorded in the incident and heavy rainfall probably contained the fire. Latest world news: https://t.co/Av2TSbA1gI pic.twitter.com/fDFjYf2dZ3 — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 2, 2023

The Air prace pilot was saved and a member on board the small plane, God thank u for today my life and my colleagues at work,AP filling stations and the gas filling stations beside if the small plane had landed there we will have all be gone now baba God I thank u Ooo... pic.twitter.com/hsn4d7uYu8 — donadex02 (@donadex02) August 1, 2023

