Moscow, July 30: A powerful 8.7 magnitude earthquake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on July 30, 2025, setting off a chain of urgent tsunami warnings, alerts, and advisories across the Pacific Rim. In the immediate aftermath, authorities scrambled to assess the threat, with waves of 3-4 meters reported along Russia’s Far East coast and evacuation orders swiftly issued in vulnerable coastal communities. Tsunami in Russia: Coastal Buildings Swept Away As Tsunami Batters Kuril Islands After Powerful 8.7 Magnitude Quake Jolts Kamchatka, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Tsunami advisories spread rapidly, encompassing Japan’s entire eastern coastline, the Hawaiian Islands, Alaska’s coastal regions, the US West Coast, Guam, and nations and territories across the Pacific. The list of affected countries and regions is below. Tsunami Warning Issued for Japan, Hawaii and Alaska in US After Powerful 8.8-Magnitude Earthquake Struck Kamchatka Region in Russia.

List of Countries and Regions Affected by Tsunami Warnings

Russia: The Kamchatka Peninsula and surrounding Far East coastal regions are under direct tsunami warning, with 3-4 meter waves observed along the coast. Evacuations have been ordered for towns such as Severo-Kurilsk.

Japan: Major stretches of Japan's eastern Pacific coastline, from Hokkaido through to Wakayama, are under tsunami warnings. The Japan Meteorological Agency has advised of possible waves up to 3 meters and ordered evacuations in coastal areas.

US: A tsunami warning/watch has been issued with urgent evacuation calls. Destructive waves up to 1-3 meters are predicted for all Hawaiian Islands. In Alaska, coastal areas, especially the Aleutian Islands and southern panhandle, are under tsunami warnings. Evacuations and advisories are scattered along the coast. Tsunami watches or advisories have been activated for numerous coastal locations in California, Oregon and Washington, with authorities urging vigilance in low-lying areas.

Guam and Micronesia: Advisory-level alerts have been raised for Guam and several islands in Micronesia.

Other Pacific Regions: The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports advisories or watches extended to parts of South Korea, North Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines, Marshall Islands, Palau, Kosrae, Chuuk, and the Solomon Islands. Most of these areas expect either minor or moderate wave impacts (up to 1 meter), with advisories in effect as a precaution.

The earthquake’s epicentre was located 136 km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, with aftershocks of magnitude 6.9 and 6.3 also recorded in nearby regions. Emergency agencies across the Pacific remain on high alert as tsunami waves can strike in multiple surges. Experts caution that the first wave may not be the largest, urging continued vigilance.

